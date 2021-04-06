    Augusta National to Leave Seat Open for Tiger Woods at 2021 Masters Champions Dinner

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Tiger Woods won't be able to attend the 2021 Masters Champions Dinner, but the five-time champion will still be honored at the annual event:

    Woods underwent surgery in February after suffering multiple leg injuries in a single-car accident.

    Justin Thomas told reporters Tuesday he has visited Woods, who said "it is starting to set in" that he won't be able to play at Augusta National this year due to his injuries.

    The 45-year-old is one of the biggest stars in the tournament's history, winning his first Green Jacket in 1997. His most recent victory came in 2019, giving him the opportunity to choose last year's menu that included sushi and fajitas.

    Reigning champion Dustin Johnson picked a menu that includes filet mignon and sea bass for Tuesday's dinner, and Woods will be there in spirit.

