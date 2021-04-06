Blazers' Carmelo Anthony Launches 'Creative 7' Production Company

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Carmelo Anthony announced the launch of his Creative 7 production company Tuesday.

“Storytelling brings people together, and it can serve as a vehicle for propelling larger societal conversations and understanding,” Anthony told Elizabeth Wagmeister of Variety. “We are interested in all types of stories that have the power to serve as catalysts for the change we wish to see in the world.”

Anthony's company, launched with producing partner Asani Swann, already has deals in place with producer Will Packer, Brad Pitt’s Plan B and the producers of Get Out and BlacKkKlansman.

Creative 7 is currently working on a series "about famous professional athletes who influence culture, but remain on the periphery of true power in the multibillion-dollar industries that their talent built" along with a "project about police brutality that centers on a group of young basketball players known as the Jersey Four who were racially profiled during an incident in the late ’90s."

Both of those projects are in the early development stage. Anthony did not delve into details about any stars attached to either project.

Melo's wife, LaLa Anthony, is an actress/host who has appeared in Power, The Chi and her own reality show, LaLa's Full-Court Life.

Anthony is following in the footsteps of longtime friend LeBron James, whose SpringHill Company has several major production deals, including HBO's The Shop and the upcoming Space Jam reboot. Melo also cited Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as an inspiration in his gorwing empire.

“Honestly, the way that Dwayne Johnson has approached the business is unparalleled. He came at it with the approach that he was just going to do the work, build a legacy and let his resume speak for itself,” Anthony said. “He put in the hard work and the commitment to change the game, and has continued to chart a path that is all his own.”