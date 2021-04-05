Former Raiders OL Bruce Campbell Says He's Not Man in Viral Walmart Fight Video

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Despite some confusion on social media Monday, Bruce Campbell was not involved in a fight inside a Walmart.

"No, that was not me," Campbell told TMZ Sports. "No, I did not get my jaw broken."

A video of two men fighting inside a store went viral on Twitter, with one account claiming the former Raiders offensive lineman was involved and ended up with a broken jaw. Ted Nguyen of The Athletic helped correct the story by saying it wasn't Campbell in the video.

"As you can see right now, I'm just enjoying fatherhood," Campbell told TMZ.

The 32-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft and appeared in 14 games for the Raiders in 2010-11. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers and played five more games before stepping away from the NFL in 2014.

He now coaches high school football, which could make the viral video a significant issue if it comes up in Google searches.

"That definitely hurts my potential at getting a coaching job anywhere," Campbell said.

Considering Campbell is 6'7" and was listed at 310 pounds during his playing days, it should be difficult to confuse him with anyone else. This could be something for anyone circulating viral videos to keep in mind in the future.