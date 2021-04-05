Jordan Spieth Discusses 'Monumental Win' at 2021 Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth Discusses 'Monumental Win' at 2021 Valero Texas OpenApril 5, 2021
Welcome back, Jordan Spieth.
The former No. 1 golfer in the world clinched a two-shot victory at the 2021 Valero Texas Open on Sunday, which marked his first win on the PGA Tour since 2017.
"There's peaks and valleys in this sport, but I never expected to go this long," Spieth told reporters while calling it a "monumental win." "Back then, in between wins, maybe I took things more for granted than I should have. It's very difficult to win out here and I'll certainly enjoy this one as much as I have any other."
While it has been a while since Spieth actually won a tournament, it seemed like just a matter of time until he finally did.
After all, he tied for fourth at the Waste Management Open, tied for third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and tied for ninth at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play all within the last two months.
Charley Hoffman made him work for the win with a six-under 66 to move to 16 under for the tournament, but Spieth also shot six under to notch the two-stroke victory.
Spieth didn't have a single bogey to go with three birdies on the back nine to hold off Hoffman and the rest of the field.
Next up for the 27-year-old is the Masters, where he will look to continue his momentum at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club.
He has enjoyed plenty of success at the venue with a victory in 2015, a tie for second place in 2014 and 2016, and a third-place finish in 2018.
If he plays like he did at the Valero Open, Spieth will likely be in contention Sunday.
