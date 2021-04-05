Brooks Koepka Intends to Play in 2021 Masters After Surgery on Knee Injury

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka is planning on playing in Thursday's Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, and he's planning on winning.

"If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka said after playing a few holes of the course Sunday, per Bob Harig of ESPN.

Harig noted Koepka has not played since he tied for second place at the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28 because of a knee injury. He underwent surgery on March 16 to address a kneecap dislocation and ligament damage.

Koepka missed the Players Championship and Honda Classic from the injury he said happened when he slipped while spending time with his family.

"Seven days out of surgery, I was hitting balls. I don't think anybody expected this. I didn't know," he said. "The goal was to play Augusta and so we were going to see if we could play. ... We were hopeful we were going to be here. A couple of bad days or anything like that it could set you back quite a while."

The injury came at a poor time for the 30-year-old considering he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 7 and was playing well after dealing with injuries in 2020.

Attention now turns to whether the two-time U.S. Open champion and two-time PGA Championship winner can pace the field at the Masters for the first time in his career. He certainly came close when he finished tied for second in 2019 and tied for seventh last year when the tournament was moved to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion at the iconic venue after he set the Masters record for overall scoring at 20 under last year.