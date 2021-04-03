Aaron Rodgers Says He Doesn't Suggest Players for Packers to Select in NFL Draft

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Aaron Rodgers is a vital part of the Green Bay Packers' success, but he doesn't offer input to the front office about the NFL draft.

Speaking to ESPN's Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter (starts at 10:40 mark), Rodgers said he doesn't tell management which players it should add in the draft:

There was a lot of criticism directed at Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office last year for trading up in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love.

The pick could be justified, as Rodgers was entering his age-37 season and showed some signs of declining performance in the previous two seasons.

The Packers seemed primed to add a wide receiver to give Rodgers another weapon on the outside and take some pressure off Davante Adams.

To Rodgers' credit, he returned to peak form last season with 4,299 passing yards plus league bests with a 70.7 completion percentage and 48 touchdown passes to win his third MVP Award.

The Packers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 13-3 record but were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.