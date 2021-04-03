Report: MMA Fighter Johnny Case Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge in Las Vegas

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Mixed martial arts fighter Johnny Case was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Per TMZ Sports, Case was arrested on a domestic battery charge and is still in police custody.

TMZ added that details about Case's arrest have not been released.

Earlier this year, Case signed with Professional Fighters League and is currently scheduled to make his debut for the promotion on April 23 against Loik Radzhabov.

Case most recently competed in Rizin, where he lost his most recent fight against Tofiq Musayev via first-round TKO in December 2019.

A professional MMA fighter since 2007, Case had a three-year stint in UFC from 2014 to 2017. He won his first four fights with the promotion but was released after losing back-to-back bouts.