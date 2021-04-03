UConn's Paige Bueckers Talks Arizona Loss, 2022 National Title Hopes

AP Photo/Eric Gay

A phenomenal collegiate season for UConn first-year guard Paige Bueckers ended in the Final Four after the Huskies fell to Arizona 69-59 on Friday.

After the game, Bueckers was asked what she learned this season and what she's looking forward to next season:

Bueckers has racked up the accolades this season, winning the Big East Player of the Year and espnW Player of the Year awards in addition to being named an Associated Press First-Team All-American.

The AP also named Bueckers as its Player of the Year, marking the first time the honor has been given to a first-year player in women's hoops.

She's also one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding women's and men's college basketball players.

Bueckers finished the season averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game for a Huskies team that went 28-2.