    Deshaun Watson Criminal Complaint Investigated by Houston PD Amid Lawsuits

    April 3, 2021
    The Houston Police Department announced that a complainant has filed a criminal report against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson:

    “We welcome this long overdue development," Rusty Hardin, the attorney for Watson, said Friday in a statement relayed by ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

    The NFL also released a statement following the HPD's remarks: "We are continuing to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy."

    ESPN's John Barr noted it is unclear if the complaint is from one of the women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson through Houston-area attorney Tony Buzbee.

    A total of 21 women have filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct from Watson during massage sessions in 2020 and 2021. A summary of those allegations can be found via Michelle Homer and Ciara Rouege of KHOU.

    An additional massage therapist who has not filed suit through Buzbee told Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated that Watson subjected her to inappropriate sexual behavior in 2019.

    Buzbee initially announced lawsuits against Watson on March 16. Watson denied the allegations on social media that day.

    The 25-year-old has been the Texans quarterback for four seasons.

