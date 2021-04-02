    Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: 49ers Asking Teams for 1st-Round Pick for QB

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 2, 2021

    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers made a massive decision to trade up for the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft, and they could have another big move on the horizon if the quarterback market heats up again. 

    According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the Niners would be willing to trade starter Jimmy Garoppolo, but only if the return includes a first-round pick. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported San Francisco is planning to stick with Garoppolo at QB despite acquiring the No. 3 pick from the Miami Dolphins. That may still be the case, but there appears to be a price the Niners would at least listen to should interested teams come calling. 

    Girardi believes the asking price may be a bit too rich for a QB-needy team like the New England Patriots, who are set to begin the 2021 season with Cam Newton back under center. Other than the Pats, there aren't too many teams left who appear willing to deal for a quarterback at this point in the offseason. 

    The Indianapolis Colts addressed their needs with Carson Wentz, the Chicago Bears added Andy Dalton, the Dallas Cowboys struck a deal to extend Dak Prescott and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the same with Tom Brady. 

    Considering how stacked the QB class is in this year's draft, teams at the top of the board have little reason to make a play for Garoppolo. 

    The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick this spring and are likely to select Trevor Lawrence. The New York Jets could take Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. That still leaves Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Kyle Trask, Ian Book and Kellen Mond available. 

    It's likely Garoppolo doesn't end up leaving the Bay Area this offseason. But there is a price the Niners would be willing to move him at. 

