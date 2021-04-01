Report: Rams' Matthew Stafford Underwent Minor Offseason Surgery on Thumb Injury

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford underwent a minor procedure on the thumb of his right (throwing) hand in February, per a source to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

The procedure was elective, per Rodrigue, who added the following: "The source said that the procedure, which happened in the second week of March, was a 'simple clean-up,' adding that Stafford is not expected to miss any part of spring workouts when they open up, and that he’s expected to be at '100 percent' when team activities begin later this month."

Kelly Stafford, who is married to the Rams quarterback, posted an Instagram story showing their family traveling on an airplane. The former Georgia star is seen with a brace on his right thumb, and that image led to The Athletic inquiring about the brace.

The Rams quarterback spent his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before the player and team mutually agreed to a trade. The Lions then sent Stafford to the Rams in a trade package that sent signal-caller Jared Goff to Detroit.

Stafford played through injury last year, most notably a torn UCL in his right thumb, as he told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press.

He also suffered rib, knee, ankle and elbow injuries.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, Stafford was exceptional for a Lions team that played 11 games without star wideout Kenny Golladay, who suffered a hip injury and missed most of the 2020 season. He completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns (10 interceptions) and finished top 15 in both quarterback rating and QBR.

Stafford now joins a Rams team that finished last season 10-6 and earned a NFC Divisional Round appearance.