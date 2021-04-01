Golf Star Brooks Koepka Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Jena Sims

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka is engaged to Jena Sims, the couple announced on Thursday.

In an Instagram post on Sims' account, the two poked fun at April Fool's Day with the caption "Forever is no joke" on photos of the proposal. According to Sims' Instagram story, the proposal actually took place on March 3, 2021, in Jupiter, Florida.

Koepka placed second at the WGC Workday Championship the prior weekend and was able to parlay those good vibes into a marriage proposal only days later.

Now the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world, Koepka prepares to return to Augusta National as he continues searching for his first green jacket. After tying for second at The Masters in 2019, Koepka finished tied for seventh last November.

Fortunately, nothing will quite simulate the emotions of a high-intensity situation like asking your partner to marry you. If Koepka was able to make it through that in one piece, he should have all the tools he needs to keep calm on the golf course.