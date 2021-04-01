    Golf Star Brooks Koepka Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Jena Sims

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 1, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka is engaged to Jena Sims, the couple announced on Thursday. 

    In an Instagram post on Sims' account, the two poked fun at April Fool's Day with the caption "Forever is no joke" on photos of the proposal. According to Sims' Instagram story, the proposal actually took place on March 3, 2021, in Jupiter, Florida.

    Koepka placed second at the WGC Workday Championship the prior weekend and was able to parlay those good vibes into a marriage proposal only days later. 

    Now the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world, Koepka prepares to return to Augusta National as he continues searching for his first green jacket. After tying for second at The Masters in 2019, Koepka finished tied for seventh last November. 

    Fortunately, nothing will quite simulate the emotions of a high-intensity situation like asking your partner to marry you. If Koepka was able to make it through that in one piece, he should have all the tools he needs to keep calm on the golf course. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Koepka Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Jena Sims

      Koepka Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Jena Sims
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Koepka Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Jena Sims

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      ANA Inspiration: Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Michelle Wie enjoy fine starts

      ANA Inspiration: Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Michelle Wie enjoy fine starts
      Golf logo
      Golf

      ANA Inspiration: Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Michelle Wie enjoy fine starts

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Jordan Spieth takes early lead at Valero Texas Open

      Jordan Spieth takes early lead at Valero Texas Open
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Jordan Spieth takes early lead at Valero Texas Open

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      PGA TOUR winner and Ryder Cup player Jerry McGee passes away at 77

      PGA TOUR winner and Ryder Cup player Jerry McGee passes away at 77
      Golf logo
      Golf

      PGA TOUR winner and Ryder Cup player Jerry McGee passes away at 77

      PGATour
      via PGATour