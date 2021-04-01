Report: Warriors Valued at Roughly $5.5B in Sale of Minority Stake to Arctos

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' recent dynasty run may be in the rearview mirror, but they are reportedly still worth a head-turning amount.

According to Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico, private equity firm Arctos Sports Partners is purchasing approximately five percent of the NBA team. The deal values the Warriors at close to $5.5 billion.

Soshnick and Novy-Williams noted Arctos Sports Partners was co-founded by Ian Charles and former MSG CEO David "Doc" O'Connor and plans on using $1 billion in assets across various sports franchises.

Only the New York Knicks were valued higher in Sportico's January rankings that placed the Warriors at $5.21 billion. Golden State also just opened the Chase Center in San Francisco in 2019 and figures to draw plenty of fans to the new arena when the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer limiting attendance.

There is also the fact the Warriors became one of the NBA's biggest brand names when they went to five straight NBA Finals and won three of them from 2015 through 2019.

Stephen Curry is one of the faces of the league, and the run with him, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green dominating opponents surely created an entire new generation of fans.

Golden State may not be quite what it was during that stretch of NBA Finals appearances, but it still has Curry and Green to go along with a brand new stadium, name recognition and, now, new investors.