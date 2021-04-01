Chet Holmgren Discusses Life as a Top Recruit, All-Time Starting 5, More in B/R AMA

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnehaha Academy basketball star Chet Holmgren is already a well-known name among recruiting aficionados, but the nation's best prospect figures to become a mainstream superstar very soon.

Holmgren is already listed at 7'0" and is regarded as the nation's best recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Before Holmgren decides on his future, he sat down with B/R for an AMA to discuss being a top recruit, his all-time starting five and much more!

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@Steve_Perrault: How does it feel to be named McDonald’s All American Player of the Year?

Definitely a great honor. Lot of great basketball players have been on that list. But at the same time, I know it's not an end goal. A lot of those guys achieved great things, and I hope to do the same.

@Cade_Shoemaker: Personal all-time NBA starting 5?

Shaq at the 5, KD at the 4, MJ at 3, Kobe at the 2 and LeBron at the 1.

@fitchkarma66: What’s the hardest part about being the top recruit?

Trying to manage so many things at once makes for a busy schedule. It can almost feel overwhelming at times knowing you have so much to do. Never feels like 24 hours in a day is enough. It’s definitely more good than bad though.

@Almighty_Honcho: Do you have a date when you’ll announce your commitment?

Not a specific date, but looking to secure one soon.

@DekeGeek: Do you have any school preferences yet?

I put out my top 7 last summer, and I'm not going to trim it down at all.

@jake_stoops: Who was your basketball role model growing up?

It's hard to pick one. Definitely between LeBron and KD.

@FatherOfGiannis: How tall are your parents?

My dad is 6'11" and my mom is 5'10’".

@CJshoe: Funniest chirp you’ve heard on the court?

There’s been a few. Usually the silly stuff, I can’t really remember one though.

@BayLegend: How did it feel to cross up Steph Curry?

Definitely a great experience to be able to play against him and showcase my abilities. I feel like it was a little overplayed because of who he is, and my kind of stature. I want to accomplish something more than just that one play.

@jdjordan13: What’s one thing about your game you want to improve most on going into college?

Definitely want to get stronger, more explosive and quicker. On top of that, improve my decision-making.

@vinsanity123: What are you looking forward to most in your career?

There are so many great experiences that I see myself going through so it’s hard to pick just one.

@NoahAkinnsola: How is it watching Jalen Suggs in March Madness?

We’ve been teammates since 3rd grade. Watching his success didn’t surprise me one bit. He’s been doing this forever, now it’s just at a bigger stage with brighter lights.

@tennsecondhooper: Favorite pair of Jordans and what colorway?

Every sneakerhead needs the Jordan bred 11s.

@CoachMike65: What is your favorite video game?

CoD Black Ops 2. That was the peak of Black Ops.

@TGlines4: Toughest player you have personally played against?

I had to guard Steph Curry haha, so that’s one!

@Lindon: Favorite school subject?

I’m taking a leadership class this year, and it’s definitely interesting.

Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports reported that Holmgren's finalists include Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

No matter which school Holmgren ends up picking, he's got the ability to elevate them to being a national title contender on his own.