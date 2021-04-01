Ryan Fitzpatrick to Enter WFT Camp as Starter, Will Compete with Taylor Heinicke

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart.

Rivera said Thursday that the team will hold a quarterback competition with Taylor Heinicke during training camp and the preseason. He was "non-committal" about adding a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft.

"We'll see," Rivera told reporters about adding another quarterback.

Heinicke had a breakout performance in the NFC Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was making his first NFL start in that game with Alex Smith unavailable because of a calf injury.

Even though Washington lost 31-23 to the Bucs, Heinicke was the talk of that game. He finished with 306 passing yards, 46 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

The Football Team signed Heinicke to a two-year contract extension worth up to $8.75 million in February.

Fitzpatrick received a one-year contract worth up to $12 million from Washington as a free agent. He went 4-3 in seven starts with the Miami Dolphins last season. The 38-year-old completed 68.5 percent of his passes with 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.

Washington currently has eight picks in the 2021 NFL draft, including the 19th overall choice in the first round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Football Team won the NFC East last season with a 7-9 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.