Jon Jones Says $8-10M Is 'Way Too Low' for Francis Ngannou UFC Fight

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones isn't getting back into the Octagon without a hefty payday. Based on Jones' recent comments, it doesn't seem like Dana White is anywhere near the pound-for-pound GOAT's asking price.

Jones sent out a series of tweets Wednesday saying UFC's $8-10 million offer for his next fight is "way too low":

Jones' presumed next fight would be against Francis Ngannou, who won the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260 with a second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic. Jones has been adding weight in anticipation of leaving the light heavyweight division to fight heavyweights.

"I don't know what exactly happened between Jon Jones and the UFC, but I think there's something wrong, and I also think he handled it maybe a little in the wrong way," Ngannou said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. "Listen, that's not my business.

"There's a lot of contenders ready to fight. For the first time, I'm the man who's making the call. I don't have to sit down and wait for people. They're waiting for me, and I'm ready. I can choose to fight, and I want to fight maybe two [more] times this year. I hope that [Jones] fight happens."

Jones is 26-1 (1) in his career, with his lone loss to Matt Hamill and his no-contest against Daniel Cormier both coming because of his own mistakes. He was disqualified against Hamill for illegal elbows, and his win over Cormier was thrown out over a positive drug test.

A head-to-head bout against Ngannou would be one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history.