Report: 49ers Trade for No. 3 Draft Pick; Dolphins Get No. 12, 3rd, Future 1sts

The first blockbuster trade of the 2021 NFL draft season has come, with the San Francisco 49ers reportedly acquiring the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers will send two 2021 draft picks, including the No. 12 selection and a third-rounder (No. 102 overall), along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Miami.

