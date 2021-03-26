    Report: 49ers Trade for No. 3 Draft Pick; Dolphins Get No. 12, 3rd, Future 1sts

    Adam WellsMarch 26, 2021
    The first blockbuster trade of the 2021 NFL draft season has come, with the San Francisco 49ers reportedly acquiring the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers will send two 2021 draft picks, including the No. 12 selection and a third-rounder (No. 102 overall), along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Miami. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

