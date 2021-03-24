    Brett Favre Says He Suffered 2 Seizures in 1995 Stemming from Painkiller Addiction

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2021

    AP Photo/Doug Mills, File

    Brett Favre said his addiction to prescription painkillers nearly cost him his life at the peak of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

    The Hall of Fame quarterback explained to Dr. Phil McGraw on Bolling With Favre that he suffered two seizures in 1995 due to complications of his painkiller use, via TMZ Sports.

    Favre said he began taking painkillers in 1994 after suffering an injury, but he increased his intake to the point where he was taking a month's worth of pills in two days.

    Favre won three straight MVP awards from 1995-97 and helped the Packers win the Super Bowl after the 1996 season, but he said he was "as low as I could possibly be" at that time and couldn't sleep.

    "I said it's one of two things—I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet," Favre said.

    The 51-year-old lated said he "almost wanted to kill myself" after eventually flushing the pills down the toilet.

    After going through withdrawal for the next two weeks, Favre said he eventually recovered from his addiction.

    The star quarterback eventually played 20 years in the NFL, including stints with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, before eventually retiring at the age of 41. He was known for his durability, starting 297 consecutive games during his career.

    Related

      Colts to Re-Sign T.Y. Hilton

      Indy and 4x Pro Bowl WR agree to a 1-yr, $10M deal with $8M guaranteed

      Colts to Re-Sign T.Y. Hilton
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts to Re-Sign T.Y. Hilton

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

      Another Super Bowl champ is headed back to Tampa Bay on a 1-yr, $9M fully guaranteed deal

      Report: Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Sherm Open to Seahawks Reunion

      Former ‘Legion of Boom’ member is ‘open to returning to Seattle’ in free agency (NFL Network)

      Sherm Open to Seahawks Reunion
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sherm Open to Seahawks Reunion

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bears Sign Damien Williams

      Super Bowl hero agrees to one-year deal with Chicago after opting out of 2020 season to care for his mother (Rapoport)

      Bears Sign Damien Williams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears Sign Damien Williams

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk