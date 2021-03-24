Brett Favre Says He Suffered 2 Seizures in 1995 Stemming from Painkiller Addiction

AP Photo/Doug Mills, File

Brett Favre said his addiction to prescription painkillers nearly cost him his life at the peak of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

The Hall of Fame quarterback explained to Dr. Phil McGraw on Bolling With Favre that he suffered two seizures in 1995 due to complications of his painkiller use, via TMZ Sports.

Favre said he began taking painkillers in 1994 after suffering an injury, but he increased his intake to the point where he was taking a month's worth of pills in two days.

Favre won three straight MVP awards from 1995-97 and helped the Packers win the Super Bowl after the 1996 season, but he said he was "as low as I could possibly be" at that time and couldn't sleep.

"I said it's one of two things—I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet," Favre said.

The 51-year-old lated said he "almost wanted to kill myself" after eventually flushing the pills down the toilet.

After going through withdrawal for the next two weeks, Favre said he eventually recovered from his addiction.

The star quarterback eventually played 20 years in the NFL, including stints with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, before eventually retiring at the age of 41. He was known for his durability, starting 297 consecutive games during his career.