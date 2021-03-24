Richard Sherman Rumors: Seahawks, Former 49ers CB Have Mutual Interest in Return

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

After spending the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, a reunion between Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks isn't out of the question.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Sherman is "open to returning to Seattle" as a free agent.

Pelissero added that he believes the Seahawks would be open to bringing Sherman back, but he said it could be difficult to make something work because of their other free-agent signings and current cap situation.

After losing Shaquil Griffin to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, the Seahawks responded by signing Sherman's former 49ers teammate Ahkello Witherspoon to start at cornerback for them in 2021.

Per Spotrac, Seattle has just $3.625 million in available cap space.

Sherman has already acknowledged that the 49ers have indicated they won't be re-signing him this offseason.

It's unclear what a contract for Sherman will look like at this stage of his career. The five-time Pro Bowler recently said on the ESPN+ show Stephen A.'s World hosted by Stephen A. Smith (h/t Chris Bumbaca of USA Today) that he wants to play two more years before retiring.

Sherman is coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season in which he was limited to five games. The 32-year-old was named to the All-Pro second team in 2019 when he helped San Francisco reach Super Bowl LIV.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Sherman spent the first seven years of his career in Seattle. He helped the organization reach the Super Bowl twice, including a win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.