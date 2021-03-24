    Julie Pomagalski, Former Olympic Snowboarder, Dies in Avalanche at Age 40

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2021

    Photo credit JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

    Former Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski died Tuesday in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps at the age of 40, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

    The French ski federation announced the news, noting guide Bruno Cutelli also died in the avalanche.

    Pomagalski was a two-time Olympian, competing in parallel giant slalom in 2002 at Salt Lake City and 2006 in Turin.

    The French athlete won gold at the 1999 world championships in snowboard cross.

    "The tragic death of Julie, an Olympian and world champion snowboarder, leaves the French Olympic team in mourning for one of its own," the French Olympic team said on Twitter (h/t the Associated Press).

    Julie's grandfather, Jean Pomagalski, invented the first ski lift in 1934, according to Emily Shiffer of Women's Health.

    Related

      1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team💡

      The B/R trade machine built 30 trades for 30 teams. How many will come true tomorrow? 📲

      1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team💡
      Featured logo
      Featured

      1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team💡

      Mandela Namaste
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade or Keep Top Trade Assets? 🧐

      @GregSwartz's verdict on what teams should do at the trade deadline 📲

      Trade or Keep Top Trade Assets? 🧐
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Trade or Keep Top Trade Assets? 🧐

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      👁 Spurs willing to trade DeMar? 💰 Redick likely headed for buyout.

      Read all the latest trade deadline buzz 📲

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      16 Things to Know for the Sweet 16 🍬

      A wild opening weekend of madness is in the books. We scouted every team before action starts again Saturday 📲

      16 Things to Know for the Sweet 16 🍬
      Featured logo
      Featured

      16 Things to Know for the Sweet 16 🍬

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report