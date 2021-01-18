Alabama's DeVonta Smith Accepts Invite to 2021 Senior Bowl Ahead of NFL Draft

David E. Klutho

As if DeVonta Smith didn't prove enough to NFL scouts during the season, the Alabama receiver will showcase his talent at the 2021 Senior Bowl:

The Heisman Trophy winner finished the year with 117 catches, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the NCAA in each category while helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship.

Smith suffered a dislocated finger in the title game against Ohio State but is set to return to the field for the Senior Bowl scheduled for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

This event is often used for players to improve their stocks ahead of the NFL draft, something that isn't necessarily needed for someone projected to go No. 3 overall by ESPN's Todd McShay.

According to Creg Stephenson of AL.com, only three other Heisman winners have attended the Senior Bowl in the past 15 years: Troy Smith, Tim Tebow and Baker Mayfield. Smith and Tebow were dual-threat quarterbacks trying to prove they could remain under center, while Mayfield was hoping to solidify his status in a competitive quarterback class. He was eventually selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

DeVonta Smith will almost certainly go off the board early, leaving little to prove to scouts.

On the other hand, the Senior Bowl will be coached by staffs of the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, two teams picking in the top 10 next April.

Smith has often been linked to the Dolphins, pairing him with former teammate Tua Tagovailoa. This could give him an opportunity to spend a week with head coach Brian Flores and the rest of the staff before doing it on a full-time basis next season.