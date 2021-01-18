NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Offered Landry Shamet to Teams Hoping for 1st-Round Pick

Nathaniel S. Butler

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly shopped guard Landry Shamet "pretty hard" in search of a first-round pick before acquiring James Harden.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast (7:20 mark) that he spoke to two teams that had discussions with the Nets, who were hoping to avoid trading Jarrett Allen as part of their package for Harden.

Allen ultimately wound up being sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the four-team deal. The Rockets received a 2021 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks (via Cleveland), bringing their pick haul up to four.

