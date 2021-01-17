72 Players in Quarantine Amid COVID-19 After Flights Ahead of Australian Open

PAUL CROCK

The Australian Open announced an additional 25 players will face a two-week quarantine period after a person on their charter flight to Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total players in quarantine up to 72.

The person who tested positive, who was not among the playing contingent, had tested negative for the virus ahead of the flight.

Players who were on the contaminated flight will not be eligible to practice during their quarantine period. The Australian Open has provided regular updates on the incoming flights; this is the third to have at least one person test positive for COVID.

Australia has strict quarantining and testing policies, which has led to the country being among the most successful in fighting the global pandemic.

Reid Butler of 9News in Melbourne has confirmed some players have attempted to get around their quarantine period and face potential fines. They could wind up being expelled from the country if there are further violations. Some players have expressed concern with their ability to compete after a 14-day quarantine.

"People complaining we are entitled. I have no issues to stay 14 days in the room watching Netflix," Sorana Cirstea tweeted. "Believe me this is a dream come true, holiday even. What we cant do is COMPETE after we have stayed 14 days on a couch. This is the issue, not the quarantine rule."

The 2021 Australian Open is set to take place Feb. 8-21