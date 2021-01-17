UFC's Dana White Rules out Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre Fight

Josh Hedges

Dana White appears close to talking Khabib Nurmagomedov out of a brief retirement. However, if Nurmagomedov does return for a 30th fight, it won't be against Georges St-Pierre.

"Nope," White told reporters Saturday after the UFC on ABC 1 event. "GSP never came up. (Nurmagomedov) isn't interested in that fight. From what I hear today, after that, neither is GSP. So, that's over."

Khabib-GSP had been a fight both stars hinted at in the past, but it appears both parties want to go in a different direction. White said Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira were discussed among potential bouts for Khabib.

The UFC lightweight champion retired in October after defeating Justin Gaethje via submission at UFC 254. At the time, Nurmagomedov's decision was heavily influenced by the July death of his father, who also served as his coach.

White and Khabib met last week as the UFC president attempted to persuade him back into the Octagon, saying Nurmagomedov did not reject his advances. Before Saturday's ABC event, White said if either the McGregor vs. Poirier or the Hooker vs. Chandler fights were "special," Khabib would ultimately return.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A McGregor-Khabib rematch would have the opportunity to go down as the single biggest fight in UFC history. The pair met at UFC 229 in October 2018, a fight that had one of the ugliest and fiercest builds in recent memory. Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round, and the camps from both fighters wound up in a brawl that resulted in the suspension of both stars.

Nurmagomedov defeated Poirier at UFC 242. He has never gone head-to-head against Chandler, Hooker or Oliveira.

St-Pierre has fought just once since 2013. His last bout was a victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November 2017.