    Justin Thomas Dropped as Ralph Lauren Sponsor After Anti-Gay Slur Caught on Video

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 16, 2021
    KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Justin Thomas of the United States acknowledges fans on the 18th green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on January 10, 2021 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
    Ralph Lauren has ended its sponsorship of world No. 3 golfer Justin Thomas after he used an anti-gay slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions last Saturday.

    A greenside microphone picked up Thomas using the slur after missing a par putt on the fourth hole.

    He apologized in an interview with Golf Channel following his round:

    "There's just no excuse. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man. There's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am. It's not the kind of person that I am. But unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic.

    "Like I said, it's inexcusable. I'm speechless. It's bad. There's no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It's definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologize to anyone and everybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it."

    The PGA Tour also issued a statement regarding Thomas to Golf Digest: “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable.”

    The Associated Press also reported that the PGA Tour will likely fine Thomas for "conduct unbecoming of a professional."

    Thomas, who finished third in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is not playing in the Sony Open this weekend.

