Justin Thomas Dropped as Ralph Lauren Sponsor After Anti-Gay Slur Caught on Video

Justin Thomas Dropped as Ralph Lauren Sponsor After Anti-Gay Slur Caught on VideoJanuary 16, 2021
Ralph Lauren has ended its sponsorship of world No. 3 golfer Justin Thomas after he used an anti-gay slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions last Saturday.
Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier
Ralph Lauren discontinues its sponsorship of Justin Thomas after his homophobic slur last week. <br><br>Interesting endnote: "Our hope is that Mr. Thomas does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again...using his platform to promote inclusion." pic.twitter.com/g7wVUjJs5T
A greenside microphone picked up Thomas using the slur after missing a par putt on the fourth hole.
He apologized in an interview with Golf Channel following his round:
"There's just no excuse. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man. There's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am. It's not the kind of person that I am. But unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic.
"Like I said, it's inexcusable. I'm speechless. It's bad. There's no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It's definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologize to anyone and everybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it."
The PGA Tour also issued a statement regarding Thomas to Golf Digest: “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable.”
The Associated Press also reported that the PGA Tour will likely fine Thomas for "conduct unbecoming of a professional."
Thomas, who finished third in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is not playing in the Sony Open this weekend.
