Isaiah Thomas Says He's Talking to 'A Handful of Teams' About Making NBA Comeback

Free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he's been in contact with numerous NBA teams and that he is now represented by Bernie Lee of Quartexx Basketball.

Thomas, a two-time All-Star, averaged 12.2 points on 40.8 percent shooting and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes per game for the Washington Wizards last year. He started 37 of 40 games in 2019-20, his ninth NBA season.

The Wizards traded Thomas to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal with the New York Knicks on Feb. 6. The Clips then waived Thomas, making him a free agent.

The former University of Washington star's best season came in 2016-17 with the Boston Celtics, when he averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game for the Eastern Conference finalists.

He's played with seven NBA teams since the Sacramento Kings initially selected him with the last overall pick in the 2011 draft.

The 31-year-old did not land with a team to start the 2020-21 season, but he's healthy and good to go. Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Thomas underwent successful resurfacing surgery on his right hip last May.

"Thomas has dealt with the hip issue for the past three years and underwent procedure to fully resolve it," Charania wrote.

Thomas has averaged 18.1 points and 5.0 assists per game for his career.