Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Contract Extension Was Discussed in Offseason

Having established himself as a valuable post presence, the New York Knicks reportedly thought about extending Mitchell Robinson during the offseason.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks gave "internal consideration" to signing Robinson to a long-term contract in the range of "four years, $53 million":

New York doesn't have to rush into a deal since Robinson is under contract through next season with a $1.8 million team option for 2021-22.

Even though no deal materialized, Robinson continues to look like a valuable role player for the Knicks. The 22-year-old has been moved into the starting lineup this season under head coach Tom Thibodeau after primarily coming off the bench in the previous two years.

Robinson is making his new role count. He's averaging career-highs with 30.3 minutes and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Western Kentucky alum ranks sixth on the team with 9.0 points per contest.

The Knicks haven't emerged as a playoff contender under Thibodeau, but they look respectable for the first time in years. Their 5-7 record ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference.

If Robinson continues to play well, the Knicks shouldn't hesitate to give him a long-term contract extension.