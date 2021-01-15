Wade Phillips Says He's Open to NFL Comeback: 'Ready to Retire from Retirement'

John McCoy

Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips announced on Twitter that he's ready to return to the league:

Phillips, 73, most recently worked as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator from 2017-2019.

His 37-year NFL career includes head coaching stints with the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys and interim head coaching stops for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans.

Phillips has been a defensive coordinator for the Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Broncos (twice), Bills, Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Texans and Rams.

Ten of Phillips' teams (either as head coach or defensive coordinator) finished in the top five in the NFL in fewest yards allowed. Seven of them have ended finishing top four in fewest points allowed.

His latest NFL stop included a NFC championship win and Super Bowl appearance with the 2018 Rams.