    Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly to Leave Coca-Cola for Pepsi Endorsement Contract

    Adam WellsJanuary 16, 2021

    (Photo by Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cato Cataldo

    LeBron James is reportedly making a significant change to his list of endorsement deals. 

    Per A.J. Perez and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to leave Coca-Cola and join PepsiCo. 

    Perez and McCarthy noted James is expected to become "the face of Mountain Dew’s upcoming 'Rise Energy'” drink, and it "may also include integration" with the Blaze Pizza chain that James has an ownership stake in. 

    PepsiCo has put a premium on NBA players pitching its product. James will join other superstars like Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Jamal Murray in the Mountain Dew family

    Coca-Cola was among the first companies that James signed an endorsement deal with when he became an NBA player. He joined the company in August 2003 to become the spokesman for Sprite and Powerade.   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: LeBron to Leave Coca-Cola for Pepsi Endorsement

      Report: LeBron to Leave Coca-Cola for Pepsi Endorsement
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Report: LeBron to Leave Coca-Cola for Pepsi Endorsement

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Trade Target List ✍️

      Three player targets for every team two months away from the deadline

      Every Team's Trade Target List ✍️
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Every Team's Trade Target List ✍️

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Talks Road Mentality, Schroder on Future, More

      LeBron Talks Road Mentality, Schroder on Future, More
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Talks Road Mentality, Schroder on Future, More

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️

      @highkin discovers a travel loophole is among many reasons why players and coaches are frustrated by NBA's new protocols 📲

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report