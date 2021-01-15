Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly to Leave Coca-Cola for Pepsi Endorsement Contract

Cato Cataldo

LeBron James is reportedly making a significant change to his list of endorsement deals.

Per A.J. Perez and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to leave Coca-Cola and join PepsiCo.

Perez and McCarthy noted James is expected to become "the face of Mountain Dew’s upcoming 'Rise Energy'” drink, and it "may also include integration" with the Blaze Pizza chain that James has an ownership stake in.

PepsiCo has put a premium on NBA players pitching its product. James will join other superstars like Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Jamal Murray in the Mountain Dew family.

Coca-Cola was among the first companies that James signed an endorsement deal with when he became an NBA player. He joined the company in August 2003 to become the spokesman for Sprite and Powerade.