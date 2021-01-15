    Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Nate Diaz Again, Possibly for UFC Lightweight Title

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021

    (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari

    Conor McGregor has said he wants a third fight with Nate Diaz ahead of making his return at UFC 257 on January 23.

    McGregor, who lost to Diaz in March 2016 before winning the rematch five months later, confirmed during an interview with The MacLife published Thursday (via Damon Martin of MMA Fighting) he expects there will eventually be a tiebreaker bout.

    "I'd love to compete against Diaz," he said. "We will compete again. If it happens at lightweight for a title, that would be something special also. There's many great options that are in the works and let's see what happens. I am ready."

                      

