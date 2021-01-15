2009 Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Arrested, Will Be Extradited to Argentina

Rey Del Rio

Golfer Angel Cabrera was reportedly arrested in Brazil on Thursday and will be extradited to his home country of Argentina to face charges.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported the news, noting the crimes allegedly occurred from 2016 through 2020.

The golfer was on Interpol's red code list.

According to the police statement, Cabrera faces a number of charges in Argentina, including assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

The AP report cited media from Argentina that reported his ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, filed multiple charges against him. Cecilia Torres, who is another former partner, said he attempted to run her over with his car, threatened her and punched her.

Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters.