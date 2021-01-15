    2009 Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Arrested, Will Be Extradited to Argentina

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021

    Rey Del Rio

    Golfer Angel Cabrera was reportedly arrested in Brazil on Thursday and will be extradited to his home country of Argentina to face charges.

    The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported the news, noting the crimes allegedly occurred from 2016 through 2020.

    The golfer was on Interpol's red code list.

    According to the police statement, Cabrera faces a number of charges in Argentina, including assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

    The AP report cited media from Argentina that reported his ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, filed multiple charges against him. Cecilia Torres, who is another former partner, said he attempted to run her over with his car, threatened her and punched her.

    Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Live Leaderboard: Sony Open in Hawaii 🌴

      Follow all the action this week from Waialae Country Club

      Live Leaderboard: Sony Open in Hawaii 🌴
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live Leaderboard: Sony Open in Hawaii 🌴

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Popular Phoenix Open Reduces Fans Due to COVID-19

      Popular Phoenix Open Reduces Fans Due to COVID-19
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Popular Phoenix Open Reduces Fans Due to COVID-19

      Josh Weinfuss
      via ESPN.com

      Masters to Have 'Limited' Fans in Attendance in 2021

      Masters to Have 'Limited' Fans in Attendance in 2021
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Masters to Have 'Limited' Fans in Attendance in 2021

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report