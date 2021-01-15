    Sergey Kovalev Tests Positive for Synthetic Testosterone Ahead of Melikuziev Fight

    Valery Sharifulin

    Sergey Kovalev's scheduled Jan. 30 bout with Bektemir Melikuziev could be in jeopardy.

    According to Ben Baby of ESPN, the former light heavyweight champion tested positive for external testosterone and metabolites. The sample for the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test was taken on Dec. 30 and revealed the banned substances, although Kovalev will request the anti-doping association to test his B sample.

    Main Events CEO Kathy Duva, who is Kovalev's promoter, said in a statement that "he maintains that he did not purposefully ingest any banned substances" and has "proven to be a clean fighter" throughout his career.

    For his part, Melikuziev didn't seem too worried about the positive test:

    Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KOs) figures to pose quite the challenge for Kovalev if the fight happens.

    Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) has not fought since he lost to Canelo Alvarez via an 11th-round knockout in November 2019. Melikuziev has fought three times since then and defeated Vaughn Alexander in December 2019, Oscar Cortes in February and Alan Campa in October.

    The last two victories came by knockout.

