Mike Yurcich Hired to Replace Kirk Ciarrocca as Penn State OC After 1 Season

Icon Sportswire

Penn State announced Mike Yurcich will become the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

He replaces Kirk Ciarrocca, who held the roles last season after being hired away from Minnesota.

Yurcich spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Texas but was seeking a new home after head coach Tom Herman was fired after four seasons at the school.

Though the Longhorns didn't live up to their own lofty expectations, the offense still thrived with an average of 42.7 points per game, eighth best in the country.

Yurcich has proved himself at other top programs in the past, including spending the 2019 season with Ohio State as the squad won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes had the third-best scoring offense in the country as Justin Fields finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

This came after serving as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2013-18, often leading some of the most explosive offenses in college football.

The consistency at different stops has made Yurcich one of the top assistants in FBS in recent years:

Penn State is hoping this can continue after a miserable 2020 campaign. The Nittany Lions finished 4-5, the first losing record for the program since 2004.

Ciarrocca was hired in December 2019 after leading Minnesota to a breakout season, taking over playcalling duties after Ricky Rahne became head coach at Old Dominion.

Just one year later, head coach James Franklin told reporters it was "best for our program to make a change."

"We are excited to have Mike join our staff," the coach said of Yurcich. “He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator. I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State."

Two-year starter Sean Clifford is expected to return at quarterback along with top playmakers like Jahan Dotson and Keyvone Lee.