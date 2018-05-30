Kam Chancellor Talks Future, Says He'll Play If His Body Says He Can

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor said Saturday that he plans to continue playing if he is physically able to do so.

According to Brian Smith of 13 News Now in Norfolk, Virginia, Chancellor said, "If my body says I can play, I'm going to play."

Chancellor missed seven games last season due to a neck injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Chancellor and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (neck) would "have a hard time playing football again," per Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle.

Despite that, Chancellor said Saturday he believes he has plenty left to give: "I don't see myself as old. I feel like I'm still in my prime, so it's not an age thing at all. It's just a matter of structural issues in the neck and if they change or not."

Chancellor, 30, is a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the last remnants of Seattle's Legion of Boom secondary along with fellow safety Earl Thomas.

In nine games last season, the 2010 fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech registered 48 tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Over his eight-year career, he has 12 interceptions and has reached two Super Bowls, winning one.

Chancellor has long been the NFL's premier thumper at safety against the pass or run, but if he is unable to go in 2018, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting safety Bradley McDougald will likely replace him.