Northeastern Women's Basketball Team Pushes Bus out of Snow After Practice

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

Basketballs head through the hoops in the practice session for Lafayette for an NCAA college basketball second round game in Pittsburgh Wednesday, March 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The rest of the Colonial Athletic Association needs to play better defense than the snow if it hopes to beat the Northeastern Huskies women's basketball team in the conference tournament.

As the team shared on Twitter, the players had to push their bus through a snowstorm:

ESPN.com noted the Huskies were practicing near St. Joseph's University in preparation for the conference tournament in Philadelphia before the incident. According to the article, the bus started moving after about five minutes of effort.

Northeastern plays Delaware on Thursday.

