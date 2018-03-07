Northeastern Women's Basketball Team Pushes Bus out of Snow After Practice

Northeastern Women's Basketball Team Pushes Bus out of Snow After PracticeMarch 8, 2018
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
The rest of the Colonial Athletic Association needs to play better defense than the snow if it hopes to beat the Northeastern Huskies women's basketball team in the conference tournament.
As the team shared on Twitter, the players had to push their bus through a snowstorm:
Northeastern WBB @GoNUwbasketball
When you’re trying to make it to the #CAAChamps, but your bus gets stuck in the snow. 🚌 ❄️ #GoNU #HowlinHuskies https://t.co/fpHEJBxoEA2018-3-7 18:05:01
ESPN.com noted the Huskies were practicing near St. Joseph's University in preparation for the conference tournament in Philadelphia before the incident. According to the article, the bus started moving after about five minutes of effort.
Northeastern plays Delaware on Thursday.
