Laureus World Sports Awards 2018: Roger Federer, Serena Willams Among Winners

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Roger Federer won two awards, including the World Sportsman of the Year, while Serena Williams was named the World Sportswoman of the Year, at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tuesday.

Federer also won the World Comeback of the Year award and was congratulated by the International Tennis Federation:

Here is the full list of winners, per the awards' official website:

Sportsman of the Year: Roger Federer

Sportswomen of the Year: Serena Williams

Comeback of the Year: Roger Federer

Exceptional Achievement: Francesco Totti

World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Armel Le Cleac'h

Sport for Good: Active Communities Network

Team of the Year: Mercedes F1

World Breakthrough of the Year: Sergio Garcia

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Marcel Hug

Sporting Inspiration Award: J.J. Watt

Best Sporting Moment: Chapecoense (Eternal Champions)

Lifetime Achievement: Edwin Moses

Federer won his sixth sportsman award to add to a staggering list of achievements, per the awards' official Twitter account:

Among those Federer beat for the award was Cristiano Ronaldo, who fired Real Madrid to a third UEFA Champions League win in four seasons back in May.

Knee surgery in 2016 led to Federer missing six months. Amazingly, he returned to win Wimbledon 2017 without dropping a set at age 35.

The astonishing feat earned the Swiss master a 19th Grand Slam title. Since then, the Tennis legend also won the Miami Masters title, among others.

Federer revealed his title-filled year had been the stuff of dreams after being presented with his comeback award:

As for Williams, a seventh Australian Open title was part of her spectacular year. Her latest achievement was recognised by the tournament's official Twitter account:

AS Roma lifer Francesco Totti won the Exceptional Achievement award after a glittering football career in the Italian capital. It was 2017 that marked the year the irrepressible attacking midfielder finally called time on his Roma career.

The 40-year-old made his decision official in July when he accepted a position as a director at the club he served superbly for almost a quarter of a century, per BBC Sport.

Among Totti's most notable achievements was inspiring Roma to the Serie A title in the 2000/01 season. Roma dedicated this video package in honour of their talisman's latest accolade:

Mercedes won the team award following a Formula 1 season where Lewis Hamilton captured the individual World Championship. It marked the fourth time a Mercedes driver experienced the triumph, while the team as a whole was also rewarded with the Constructors World Championship.

Hamilton shared his thoughts on the collective nature of this award:

It was a win for Mercedes at the expense of France's victorious Davis Cup team, as well as the New England Patriots. The Patriots were nominated after their historic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, good enough for a fifth Vince Lombardi trophy for the franchise beaten in this season's title game by the Philadelphia Eagles in early February.

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt still made sure the NFL was represented among the winners after earning the Sporting Inspiration award. Watt, arguably the most dominant defensive player of this generation, missed the 2017 season after fracturing his leg.

Yet his fundraising efforts to aid the city of Houston in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey were recognised with this award.

Mercedes praised Sport for Good award winners Active Communities Network for its efforts in youth development:

One of the more heartwarming moments came when Brazilian football club Real Chapecoense won the Best Sporting Moment award. It was given to honour the club returning to the pitch after a tragic plane crash in Colombia back in November 2016 claimed the lives of 71 people.