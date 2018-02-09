Ex-NHL Player Dave Williams Arrested, Charged with Sexual Assault

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2018

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 4: Tiger Williams #22 of the Los Angeles Kings skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during NHL game action on February 4, 1987 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images)
Graig Abel/Getty Images

Dave Williams, who played 14 seasons in the NHL, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Wednesday. 

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Williams was arrested by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service for "reported incidents during a Canadian Armed Forces flight to Latvia in December for a 'sanctioned morale visit' to armed forces personnel overseas."

Williams was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of assault against a passenger on the flight to Latvia. 

Per CBC's Murray Brewster, Williams' case will be handed over to a Crown prosecutor for consideration at an unspecified date.  

Williams played with five teams during his NHL career from 1974-88. He was drafted 31st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he spent six seasons, and also spent time with the Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, Hartford Whalers and Detroit Red Wings. 

 

