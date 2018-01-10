Isaiah Thomas Fined $20,000 for Clotheslining Andrew Wiggins

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas received a $20,000 fine from the NBA for his flagrant-2 foul on Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins in Monday's 127-99 defeat at Target Center, according to the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda.

Thomas was ejected after he clotheslined Wiggins when he was driving to the basket.

"I've gotten numerous steals like that, going out like that," Thomas said of the foul, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "It just happened I hit him in the throat. I apologized right away because I didn't mean to do that. I'm just glad he's all right."

The fact Thomas avoided a suspension is good news for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland plays the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre on Thursday. Should the Cavs win, they would climb to within a half-game of the Raptors for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

And given how long he sat out while he recovered from his hip injury, it's important for Thomas to get as much meaningful playing time as possible. Thursday's game will be just his fourth since the Boston Celtics traded him to Cleveland in August.

Thomas is averaging 15.0 points and 3.3 assists per game for the Cavaliers.