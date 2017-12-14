NHL Teams Most Likely to Decline This Season

0 of 6

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

A third of the way through the 2017-18 NHL schedule, the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders are among the clubs jockeying for playoff berths. However, they're also at risk of declining over the course of the season.

A lack of secondary scoring is one factor that could derail the rebuilding Devils. The Islanders, meanwhile, have ongoing concerns about their goaltending and on their blue line. Left unaddressed, these issues could jeopardize their postseason hopes.

The Devils and Islanders aren't the only teams at risk of decline over the remainder of 2017-18. Here's a closer look at each club and the problem areas that could send them tumbling in the standings. Feel free to express your views on this topic in the comments section below.