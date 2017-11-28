Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The hot Chicago Blackhawks (12-8-3) will visit the hotter Nashville Predators (14-6-3) in a key Central Division matchup on Tuesday. The Blackhawks earned their second straight victory and fourth in five games on Monday with a 7-3 rout of the Anaheim Ducks, while the Predators have won nine of 11.

Betting line: The Blackhawks opened as -114 favorites (wager $114 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

Why the Blackhawks can pay on the NHL lines

Chicago is starting to play better again following a slump that saw the team drop seven of 10 after edging Nashville 2-1 in overtime back on October 14. One of the losses was another 2-1 decision vs. the Predators at home on October 27, and this will be their first meeting at Bridgestone Arena this season.

The Blackhawks would love nothing more than to erase some painful memories after they were swept at Nashville in the first round of last year's playoffs, with the Preds eventually playing for the Stanley Cup.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

Nashville is fortunate to be playing Chicago in the second game of a back-to-back situation, as the Blackhawks have lost four in a row under that scenario. The Predators are riding a five-game home winning streak and return to Bridgestone Arena following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday.

The Predators have won five of the past six meetings with the Blackhawks since dropping four straight in the series between 2016 and 2017.

Smart betting pick

This game comes down to rest, and Chicago will not have much of it heading into Nashville. The last three times the Blackhawks have played on back-to-back nights, they have been outscored 15-8, with their opponent winning each of the games by two goals or more.

Home-ice advantage at Bridgestone Arena remains one of the strongest in the league, and Chicago knows that as well as any team. The Preds outscored the Blackhawks 7-3 in two games there during their recent postseason series en route to the sweep, and the visitors will have a lot more trouble scoring after totaling seven goals against Anaheim. Look for Nashville to extend its home winning streak to six.

