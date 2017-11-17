Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Tennis superstar Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday, with Beyonce and Kim Kardashian among the guests.

As AFP reported, via the Telegraph, an entire block in the Louisiana city was closed to traffic for the event, held at New Orleans' Contemporary Arts Center.

Around 250 people attended the celebration for the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner and 34-year-old Ohanian, who had their first child on Sept. 1, a daughter named Alexis Olympia.

EMILY KASK/Getty Images

Along with musical icon Beyonce and television personality Kardashian, actress Eva Longoria and Vogue editor Anna Wintour were also among the guests.

Williams, 36, announced she was engaged to Ohanian on Reddit last December.

Their wedding had a "Beauty and the Beast" theme, and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki joined sister Venus among the guests.

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Due to her pregnancy, Williams has not been on the professional court since the 2017 Australian Open, which she went on to win in January after finding out she was expecting.

According to the Telegraph, Williams said in October she wants to defend her title in 2018. She could be back in action in under two months as she attempts to join Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles titles.