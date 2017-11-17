    Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    Serena Williams of the US celebrates with the championship trophy during the awards ceremony after her victory against Venus Williams of the US in the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017. / AFP / PETER PARKS / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PETER PARKS/Getty Images

    Tennis superstar Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday, with Beyonce and Kim Kardashian among the guests.

    As AFP reported, via the Telegraph, an entire block in the Louisiana city was closed to traffic for the event, held at New Orleans' Contemporary Arts Center.

    Around 250 people attended the celebration for the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner and 34-year-old Ohanian, who had their first child on Sept. 1, a daughter named Alexis Olympia.

    Pedestrians walk past the road closure outside the Contemporary Arts Museum, where Serena Williams will be getting married later this evening in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Emily KASK (Photo credit should read EMILY K
    EMILY KASK/Getty Images

    Along with musical icon Beyonce and television personality Kardashian, actress Eva Longoria and Vogue editor Anna Wintour were also among the guests.

    Williams, 36, announced she was engaged to Ohanian on Reddit last December.

    Their wedding had a "Beauty and the Beast" theme, and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki joined sister Venus among the guests.

    Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

    Due to her pregnancy, Williams has not been on the professional court since the 2017 Australian Open, which she went on to win in January after finding out she was expecting.

    According to the Telegraph, Williams said in October she wants to defend her title in 2018. She could be back in action in under two months as she attempts to join Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

