    Ty Montgomery Placed on Injured Reserve by Packers Due to Rib, Wrist Injuries

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 12: Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers carries the football toward the endzone for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery has reportedly been placed on injured reserve due to nagging rib and wrist injuries, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

    Montgomery has missed time already this season. The former Stanford star missed Green Bay's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a rib injury and left the Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears with another rib issue. 

    The Packers have been looking for stability at the running back position all year. Montgomery has been a disappointment in his first full season at the position, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt, though he's also been a factor in the passing game with 23 receptions. 

    Injuries have been a defining characteristic for the Packers in 2017. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on injured reserve with a broken collarbone, which has altered everything that head coach Mike McCarthy is able to do with his team.

    With Aaron Jones listed as questionable entering Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look for rookie Jamaal Williams to handle the lion's share of work at running back.

