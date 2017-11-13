NHL Coaches Who Should Be on the Hot Seat

1 of 6

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Now in his third season behind the Detroit Red Wings bench, Blashill is trying to turn a transitioning roster into a playoff contender. Though they have 18 points in as many games, he's likely feeling the pressure to get keep this club consistently on the winning side of the ledger.

Since Blashill came up through the Red Wings' system, it seemed as though he would work well with their younger players. So far, however, the results are mixed. Last season, his second as the Wings' head coach, they missed the playoffs for the first time in 25 years.

Offense remains an issue for the Wings this season. They sit 26th in goals for per game (2.61) and in the middle of the pack in shots per game (31.8) and in power-play percentage (18.9). They're also giving up a high number (33.9) of shots against per game. Those factors are contributing to their inconsistency this season, including a six-game losing skid in mid-October.

To Blashill's credit, the Wings are showing signs of progress of late. Young forwards Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin are playing well this season. But there must be more improvement in the coming weeks, especially with 12 of their next 14 games being at home. Another lengthy losing streak could put Blashill in danger of losing his job.