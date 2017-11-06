Josh Gordon Says He Had Something in System for 'Probably Every Game' of Career

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said "he's had something in his system for 'probably every game of his career,'" per Clay Skipper of GQ.

Skipper noted the news in a Monday profile, pointing out Gordon hasn't played a game since the 2014 season and missed 51 of Cleveland's last 56 contests "because of struggles with substance abuse."

Gordon has played 35 games for the Browns, all in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons.

This news comes after the Browns announced he will report to the team Tuesday.

Having something in his system while playing didn't stop Gordon from tallying impressive numbers. He played all 16 games as a rookie in 2012 and posted 805 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions and then appeared well on his way to superstardom with 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches in 2013.

However, he played just five games in 2014.

Marc Sessler of NFL.com broke down the situation, noting the NFL announced Gordon—who is on the Commissioner's Exempt List—was reinstated on a conditional basis and can start practicing again on Nov. 20. He will be eligible to join the active roster on Nov. 27, although such a move would be at the Browns' discretion.

In theory, Gordon could be available for Cleveland's final five games of the season.

According to Sessler, Gordon said he entered a rehab facility last October to "gain full control of my life."