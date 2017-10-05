    Report: Ray Emery Arrested in Sept. for Assaulting Keshia Chante with Weapon

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery looks on after giving up a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    TMZ Sports reported Thursday that former NHL goalie Ray Emery was arrested on Sept. 18 for allegedly assaulting his former fiancee, Keshia Chante.

    According to TMZ, Chante—who is a singer and former BET host—told police Emery abused her "several times" from July 2016 through September 2016, with sources telling TMZ she had "hard proof" of the allegations.

    Emery is accused of assault with a weapon and uttering a threat, and he will return to court in October.

    TMZ Sports added that Emery and Chante dated for seven years before Chante called off their engagement this summer.

    The 35-year-old Emery spent parts of 11 seasons in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.

    He owns a career regular-season record of 145-86-28 to go along with a 2.70 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

    Emery won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013, and he has not appeared in an NHL regular-season game since the 2014-15 season with the Flyers.

    Related

      NHL logo
      NHL

      Eichel, Sabres Agree to 8-Year Extension

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Report: Jets, Ehlers Agree to 7-Yr/$42M Deal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Kings to Honor Employee Killed in Vegas Shooting

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NHL logo
      NHL

      The NHL's Most Intense Place to Play

      Steve Silverman
      via Bleacher Report