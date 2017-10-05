Report: Ray Emery Arrested in Sept. for Assaulting Keshia Chante with Weapon

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that former NHL goalie Ray Emery was arrested on Sept. 18 for allegedly assaulting his former fiancee, Keshia Chante.

According to TMZ, Chante—who is a singer and former BET host—told police Emery abused her "several times" from July 2016 through September 2016, with sources telling TMZ she had "hard proof" of the allegations.

Emery is accused of assault with a weapon and uttering a threat, and he will return to court in October.

TMZ Sports added that Emery and Chante dated for seven years before Chante called off their engagement this summer.

The 35-year-old Emery spent parts of 11 seasons in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.

He owns a career regular-season record of 145-86-28 to go along with a 2.70 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Emery won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013, and he has not appeared in an NHL regular-season game since the 2014-15 season with the Flyers.