Larry Fitzgerald Passes Marvin Harrison for 8th All-Time in Receiving Yards

Larry Fitzgerald Passes Marvin Harrison for 8th All-Time in Receiving YardsSeptember 25, 2017
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald climbed to eighth all-time in receiving yards in Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Fitzgerald entered the game 96 yards behind Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. With a 15-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, Fitzgerald hit 98 yards on the night to surpass Harrison.
NFL @NFL
Larry Legend. @LarryFitzgerald is now 8th on the NFL receiving yards list! #BeRedSeeRed https://t.co/Vv1mO6R3gD2017-9-26 02:47:18
