Larry Fitzgerald Passes Marvin Harrison for 8th All-Time in Receiving Yards

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald climbed to eighth all-time in receiving yards in Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fitzgerald entered the game 96 yards behind Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. With a 15-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, Fitzgerald hit 98 yards on the night to surpass Harrison.

