    Larry Fitzgerald Passes Marvin Harrison for 8th All-Time in Receiving Yards

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs up field during the first half of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
    Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald climbed to eighth all-time in receiving yards in Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.  

    Fitzgerald entered the game 96 yards behind Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. With a 15-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, Fitzgerald hit 98 yards on the night to surpass Harrison.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

