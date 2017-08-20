Western & Southern Open 2017: Grigor Dimitrov, Garbine Muguruza Capture Titles

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Seventh-ranked Grigor Dimitrov and fourth-ranked Garbine Muguruza won the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open, respectively, in Cincinnati during Sunday's two final matches.

Muguruza started the doubleheader with a 6-1, 6-0 straight-sets victory over No. 2 Simona Halep, who lost her chance at seizing the No. 1 position in the world rankings. Dimitrov maintained the pattern of straight-sets dominance with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Nick Kyrgios.

Here is a breakdown of each match.

No. 4 Garbine Muguruza defeats No. 2 Simona Halep, 6-1, 6-0

Halep didn't just miss her chance to take the No. 1 seed, she lost in blowout fashion.

Muguruza controlled the entire match and was never threatened in a win that took a mere 56 minutes, per the WTA's official website. The victor saved 100 percent of the break points she faced, per the WTA's official website, and then buried her top-notch opponent by converting 83 percent of the break points she created.

Had Halep won, she would have surpassed No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Ironically, the opportunity was there because Muguruza defeated Pliskova in the semifinals.

Losing with No. 1 hanging in the balance is nothing new for Halep. According to Courtney Nguyen of the WTA's official website, Sunday was the third time the Romanian could have become the world's top player with a single victory, but she previously lost to Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros and Johanna Konta at Wimbledon.

As for Muguruza, she held a 2-1 advantage in head-to-head matches against Halep before she prevailed Sunday.

She wasted little time establishing control of the match with her 6-1 first-set win—the first set Halep lost throughout the entire tournament—and maintained her momentum with a quick start in the second.

Halep battled to a lengthy deuce facing a 3-0 deficit in the second set, but Muguruza won before steamrolling her way to the title.

While much of the focus was on Halep and No. 1 coming into Sunday's championship, Muguruza has been far from a second act this year. She defeated Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final and has elevated herself into the top 10 of the world rankings.

The 23-year-old once again proved how dominant she can be on a championship stage and will look to parlay her most recent title against world-class competition into even more success in her next marquee match.

No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov defeats Nick Kyrgios, 6-3, 7-5

John Minchillo/Associated Press

He wasn't as dominant, but Dimitrov followed in Muguruza's shoes and won a championship Sunday in straight sets.

Despite the win, he had to overcome head-turning serving and 15 aces from Kyrgios. However, Dimitrov saved 100 percent of the break points he faced and won 85 percent of his first-service points, per the ATP's official website, to dictate the close match and turn away a worthy effort from the unseeded Kyrgios.

The match remained on serve through the first five games until Dimitrov broke through first with impressive rallies against Kyrgios' serve. Dimitrov was somewhat shaky after the initial break and notched a double-fault before rallying back from a Kyrgios break point to make it 5-2.

He finished the first set on his next service opportunity and took a major step toward his first career ATP Masters 1000 title.

While neither was playing for the No. 1 spot like Halep in the first match, there was plenty at stake in the ATP final.

The ATP's official website called it "the biggest final of their respective careers" and noted 2002 was the last time two first-time ATP Masters 1000 finalists met for an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title. Kyrgios was attempting to become the first unseeded player to win the title in Cincinnati in the Open Era and the first one to win a Masters 1000 championship since 2007.

Before Sunday's match, Dimitrov had a ATP World Tour 500 title and five ATP World Tour 250 titles, while Kyrgios countered with one and two, respectively.

Dimitrov capitalized on the opportunity in front of him with more strong serving in the second set. It remained on serve through the first 10 games, but a double-fault from Kyrgios in the 11th opened the door for a timely break for the victor.

Dimitrov finished the match on service from there, avoiding the tiebreak and clinching his first career ATP Masters 1000 title.