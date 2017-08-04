Austin Howard, Ravens Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and free-agent right tackle Austin Howard agreed to terms on a contract Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the three-year deal is worth $16 million, with $5.5 million in the first year and team options after each year.

The Oakland Raiders cut Howard on July 28 to save $5 million against the salary cap, and the move opened the door for Marshall Newhouse to take over as their new starting right tackle.

Howard, meanwhile, was left to pursue a new gig as he continued to recover from offseason shoulder surgeries to address a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

Those injuries make Howard something of a risky add, but a short-term flier can't hurt when it's being taken on a 30-year-old who was generally stout in 2016.

With the Ravens, Howard should be thrust into a starting competition right away.

Although James Hurst has tentatively been penciled in as the Ravens' right tackle after starting three games a season ago, he hasn't been particularly impressive in limited action.

As a result, Howard should have every opportunity to prove not only that he's healthy, but that he can contribute in a meaningful capacity as a bookend opposite second-year left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

