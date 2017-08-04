    Austin Howard, Ravens Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 22: Austin Howard #77 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 22, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Raiders 20-12. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens and free-agent right tackle Austin Howard agreed to terms on a contract Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Rapoport reported the three-year deal is worth $16 million, with $5.5 million in the first year and team options after each year.

    The Oakland Raiders cut Howard on July 28 to save $5 million against the salary cap, and the move opened the door for Marshall Newhouse to take over as their new starting right tackle.

    Howard, meanwhile, was left to pursue a new gig as he continued to recover from offseason shoulder surgeries to address a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

    Those injuries make Howard something of a risky add, but a short-term flier can't hurt when it's being taken on a 30-year-old who was generally stout in 2016.

    With the Ravens, Howard should be thrust into a starting competition right away.

    Although James Hurst has tentatively been penciled in as the Ravens' right tackle after starting three games a season ago, he hasn't been particularly impressive in limited action.

    As a result, Howard should have every opportunity to prove not only that he's healthy, but that he can contribute in a meaningful capacity as a bookend opposite second-year left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

