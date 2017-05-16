Marc-Andre Fleury Ties Active Leader in Postseason Shutouts

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury shut down the Ottawa Senators in Monday's Game 2 victory, setting aside all of the 23 shots sent his way in the contest.

Monday's shutout win marked the 10th of Fleury's postseason career. The effort also tied him with New York Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist for the most among active goalies, per Sportsnet Stats. It also placed him in a three-way tie with Lundqvist and Montreal Canadiens great Ken Dryden for the 10th-most on the all-time postseason shutouts list.

This postseason has served as a showcasing of sorts for Fleury, who figures to see his days with the Penguins coming to a close in the near future. With the club sporting a wealth of talent in goal that includes 22-year-old goalie Matt Murray, Fleury could be a target of the NHL's offseason expansion draft or could be traded to another club.

Fleury spent much of the season buried behind Murray on the Penguins' depth chart but seized his opportunity to man the net when Murray suffered an injury just prior to the start of the playoffs. While Murray figures to serve as the team's head man between the pipes in the future, Fleury has proven himself still capable of topping a depth chart. Through 14 games this postseason, he's posted a 2.32 GAA and .931 save percentage en route to a 9-5 record.

Murray recently returned from his injury, but the team's playoff run belongs to Fleury unless he struggles mightily or suffers an injury of his own. He will look to continue his success Wednesday as the series shifts to Ottawa for Game 3.