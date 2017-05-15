Biggest Questions for the Rest of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

0 of 8

The first two rounds of the NHL playoffs dealt out plenty of ecstatic highs and crushing lows.

Usually watching from the sidelines at this time of year, the Nashville Predators have made Music City come alive with hockey fever and the Ottawa Senators have cobbled together a bounce-back campaign under new coach Guy Boucher.

Meanwhile, the seasoned warriors of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks try to mix together the magic combination of skill, grit and luck that leads to a championship.

On the outside, the Washington Capitals are now once again watching from the sidelines, joining favored teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks that suffered early eliminations.

This year's final four contending teams are an interesting mix of fresh faces and grizzled veterans, setting up two more rounds of new storylines that also carry intriguing echoes of playoffs past.

Here are the biggest questions that will be answered over the next four weeks before the 2017 Stanley Cup is awarded.